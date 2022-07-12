WWE: The Latest on the Bizarre Natalya Situation

WWE's Natalya was in the middle of a bizarre situation on Saturday night at a live event in Sacramento, and there appears to be more information regarding the incident. In case you missed it, Natalya took the pinfall in a SmackDown Women's Championship match involving current champ Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey when Morgan nailed her with her Oblivion finisher. But the former champ appeared to no-sell the move, immediately getting up, saying something to Morgan and leaving the ring. WWE ran the match a second time on Sunday night in Reno and there's no indication that another incident occurred.

Natalya also took to Twitter and "broke character" by claiming she told Morgan "Thank you," but then deleted the tweet. Dave Meltzer explained on Wrestling Observer Radio that it had to do with frustration from Natalya but that it had nothing to do with Morgan and the issue was apparently settled by the end of the night.

"There was an issue," Meltzer said. "It had nothing to do with Liv Morgan, at all...Whatever it was, I don't know exactly what the situation was. I know there was a situation. I know that it was cleared up immediately that night and it's over and done with and it did happen. She was mad but it had nothing to do with Morgan or any heat with her and Morgan. I would think that if you watch the clip, that was the conclusion that you would come to but it wasn't that. So that was the situation in Sacramento...I did see the clip and it was a little unusual. She did just get up and leave. It's something that you wouldn't expect. It happened."

Natalya was on the losing end of a championship match with Rousey at Money in the Bank before Morgan's cash-in and was promptly squashed by Rousey on SmackDown to set up the Rousey vs. Morgan rematch at SummerSlam at the end of the month. As of now, Natalya has no obvious route to getting on the card.

