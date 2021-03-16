The New Day Addresses Critics After Latest WWE Tag Team Championship Victory

✖

The New Day became 11-time tag team champions during this week's Monday Night Raw, defeating Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business for the Raw Tag Team Championships. The win was met with a bit of backlash from some fans as The Hurt Business faction was heating up for WrestleMania 37 now that Bobby Lashley is the WWE Champion. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston addressed that criticism during a post-show interview backstage.

"We told a lot of people what was going to happen," Kingston said. "A lot of people are upset — 'Oh, we tired of seeing New Day as the champions!' Don't be mad at us, be mad at Cedric, be mad at Shelton for not being to keep the tag team championships. Be mad at all your favorite tag teams for not being able to step up against your boys. Be mad at them, don't be mad at us for doing our job. All we do is we go out there, we entertain, and we win championships. That's it. Don't be mad at us, be mad at your favorites."

EXCLUSIVE: The #NewDay are now the 1️⃣1️⃣ TIME TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!@TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins had a night of triumph on #WWERaw but have a lot to say about their BIG #WrestleMania challenge from @AJStylesOrg & @TheGiantOmos! pic.twitter.com/w8fFwyIfb6 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 16, 2021

In New Day's defense, Raw's tag team division is woefully shallow at the moment (and has been for quite some time). Benjamin and Alexander won the tag titles from New Day back in December but in their 85-day reign the pair only defended them twice — once against the Lucha House Party and once in an impromptu title match with Braun Strowman and Adam Pearce.

Woods continued the promo by daring new teams to step up. One already has, as AJ Styles and Omos cut off New Day's celebration and challenged them to a title match at WrestleMania. Styles has been utterly dominant ever since he moved back over to Raw, but his gargantuan associate has yet to wrestle a match on television.

The champs wrapped their promo by poking fun at Omos, asking if he even has wrestling gear since he always appears on Raw in street clothes.