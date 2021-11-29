Nia Jax was officially released by the WWE back on Nov. 4, bringing her seven-year run with the company to a close. The former Raw Women’s Champion recently changed her Twitter handle back to her real name of Lina Fanene, which prompted some wrestling fans into thinking that would be her new wrestling name. But Fanene was quick to shoot that down, saying it was “highly unlikely” that she’ll ever wrestle again.

“Newsflash..Lina is my real name. It’s not another “ring” name. It’s just MY NAME, the name given to me at birth. Calm TF down trolls. In all fairness, ‘Opponent Crippler’ would be a SOLID front runner if I ever decide to wrestle again… but it’s highly unlikely,” she wrote.

It was initially reported by the New York Post that Jax was let go over her reluctance to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Jax then took to Instagram to push back against that, saying her recent hiatus from WWE television was due to a requested “mental health break” and that she was handed her release shortly after requesting an extension.

“I usually keep my personal life private, but yesterday’s reports leave me with no option but to clarify matters. I recently took a short leave of absence from WWE for a mental health break. I’ve been working through so much — more than I can share — and so I took some time, with the full support of the company, to take care of myself,” she wrote. “Earlier this week, after WWE sent me my schedule to return to the ring for the November 15 show, I asked for an extension to my mental health break, feeling that I needed more time, and hoping I would have the ongoing support of the company I have given my all to for the past 7 years. I did not receive a response. The next I heard, I was being released. My vaccination status was never mentioned. I wasn’t given any choices or options.

It breaks my heart to be so abruptly let go, without consultation, when dealing with so much privately,” Jax added. “I loved my career at WWE, I love the men and women I worked with, and I am going to need time to process this huge loss. I appreciate those people who have shown understanding and compassion during an incredibly difficult time.”