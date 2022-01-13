Nia Jax (real name Lina Fanene) was released by the WWE back on Nov. 4. Months prior to her being let go, the former Women’s Champion was in a match with Charlotte Flair on Monday Night Raw that seemed to break down into a shoot fight for a bit. There was still speculation that the two have animosity towards each other, which Jax shot down with a recent TikTok showing herself and Flair at a salon together.

When Jax was released, it was initially reported that part of the reason for her departure was her alleged refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. She later posted her own statement saying she had stepped away from WWE TV for mental health reasons and was let go shortly after requesting an extension on her hiatus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/madsflair/status/1481361876629929984?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I usually keep my personal life private, but yesterday’s reports leave me with no option but to clarify matters. I recently took a short leave of absence from WWE for a mental health break. I’ve been working through so much — more than I can share — and so I took some time, with the full support of the company, to take care of myself,” Jax said. “Earlier this week, after WWE sent me my schedule to return to the ring for the November 15 show, I asked for an extension to my mental health break, feeling that I needed more time, and hoping I would have the ongoing support of the company I have given my all to for the past 7 years. I did not receive a response. The next I heard, I was being released. My vaccination status was never mentioned. I wasn’t given any choices or options.”

She added, “It breaks my heart to be so abruptly let go, without consultation, when dealing with so much privately. I loved my career at WWE, I love the men and women I worked with, and I am going to need time to process this huge loss. I appreciate those people who have shown understanding and compassion during an incredibly difficult time.”

Flair, now the reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion, announced last week that she’ll be entering the Women’s Royal Rumble and if she wins she’ll pick her challenger for WrestleMania 38 in April