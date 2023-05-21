WWE SmackDown Spoilers (May 26, 2023): Here's What Went Down on the Night of Champions Go-Home Episode

WWE taped this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown ahead of time as the roster will be traveling to Saudi Arabia for Saturday's Night of Champions pay-per-view. Spoilers for the show have already made their way online, as you can see below. The event will be headlined by Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles to crown the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion, as well as Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa challenging Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

While the show was initially advertised as King and Queen of the Ring to mark the return of the prestigious tournaments, the show's name was later changed when the WHC was introduced. The gimmick of every championship being defended on the show has also seemingly been dropped as Reigns won't be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Austin Theory retains his United States Championship against Sheamus. Pretty Deadly helped Theory retain.

Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi beat Damage CTRL's Bayley & Iyo Sky

Cameron Grimes def. Ashante "Thee Adonis. Baron Corbin attacks Grimes after the win

Bianca Belair cuts a promo ahead of her title defense against Asuka. Asuka tries to attack but Belair fights her off

LA Knight beats Rick Boogs.

AJ Styles beats Karrion Kross. Scarlett attempts to interfere in the match but gets stopped by Mia Yim

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn host an episode of The Kevin Owens Show. The Bloodline attacks the pair to close out the episode.

WWE Night of Champions 2023 Card (As of Now)

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

A big question that will linger throughout the pay-per-view is what the tag title match could mean for the future of The Bloodline faction. A clear rift has been forming between Reigns and The Usos with Sikoa seemingly ready at a moment's notice to eliminate his brothers from the group. It was reported earlier this week that the two sides could finally come to blows at Money in the Bank on London regardless of whether or not Reigns & Sikoa are successful in beating Owens and Zayn. The Usos dropped the tag titles to the champions back at WrestleMania 39.