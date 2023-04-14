WWE Just Made Major Change to Upcoming Premium Live Event

WWE just made a major change to one of its upcoming premium live events, an event that is right around the corner. WWE's King & Queen of the Ring premium live event was set to take place on May 27th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, but now WWE has announced that the event will instead be titled WWE Night of Champions. No reason was given for the change, though we did get a new graphic for the event. What we did not get was any kind of update on King & Queen of the Ring, so hopefully WWE will share a new date for the event or an update on its status soon. You can find the logo for Night of Champions below.

It's been a while since Night of Champions has been used, as the last time we had an event under that name was back in 2015. Fans were excited to see WWE go with the previous King & Queen of the Ring event and were hoping that the Queen of the Ring tournament would get equal time to go along with the equal billing. Hopefully, this change doesn't mean the event is no longer happening, because that would be a shame.

The May 27th Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will now be WWE Night of Champions! pic.twitter.com/Cxj40LzIza — WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2023

As for the card, it's still not cemented given that we've got another event between now and then. That would be BackLash, which will be taking place in Puerto Rico later this month. That said, there are several matches that seem to be easy picks for it, including the main event.

After Brock Lesnar turned on Cody Rhodes on the Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania, the two seem to be on a collision course. Rhodes addressed what happened and that he is undeterred in his mission, and Lesnar looks to be back soon to make the match official. Backlash seems like the perfect place to kick that feud into overdrive, and it does seem likely that we'll get more than one match from these two, but we'll have to wait and see.

Other big matches that seem destined for the card are a rematch between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn and The Usos for the WWE Tag Team Championships, as well as a match between Bianca Belair and Damage CTRL's IYO SKY for the Raw Women's Championship. We haven't really started to build Rhea Ripley's next challenger yet, but there's still time to get that going. The same goes for the Intercontinental Championship and the United States Championship.

It's unlikely Roman Reigns will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the event, but you never know. Whatever the plans might be for Roman, hopefully, there is some plan to utilize LA Knight, as the fan favorite ended up not being utilized during WrestleMania after a segment with Bobby Lashley was previously teased. More LA Knight on the screen is always a good thing.

What do you think of the change? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!