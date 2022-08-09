WWE Fans Can't Help But Notice Bizarre Car Accident During Kevin Owens Promo
After a brief hiatus, Kevin Owens returned to action during this week's new episode of Monday Night Raw, injuring rival Ezekiel and sending him away on a stretcher before their match even started. WWE fans have been waiting to see Owens make his way back to WWE TV, but the Superstar's garage interview had everyone changing the subject away from his return. During Owens' interview, WWE Superstars Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. could be seen in the background, seemingly involved in a car accident.
No crash occurs on-screen during the interview, but the aftermath shows a black car that had been driven directly into a structure in the parking lot. Both Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. (a duo currently involved in the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament) could be seen inspecting the car with police and a few other people.
The @FightOwensFight you remember is BACK!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/tDlTowc0HI— WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2022
While no attention was drawn to the accident on the air, the WWE Universe immediately took to social media to talk about the event. Many wondered if others noticed, while some predicted it could be part of a bigger storyline with the Women's Tag division.
You can check out some of the reactions below!
NXT Parking Lot
