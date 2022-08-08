WWE Reportedly Considering Bringing Back Another Former NXT Superstar

After taking over as Head of Creative for WWE, Paul "Triple H" Levesque is quickly reshaping a large portion of the active roster, relying heavily on stars that shined under his tutelage during the beloved Black and Gold era of NXT. Dakota Kai and IYO Sky were brought back at SummerSlam, followed by a US Title push for Ciampa and the return of both Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Triple H is nowhere near finished with his aggressive roster moves, as WWE is continuing to look at bringing back talent that was released under the previous regime, including Dexter Lumis.

According to a new report from Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, Dexter Lumis (Samuel Robert Shaw) is one of the names that has been discussed to be brought back to WWE. The report also states that higher ups were planning to reach out to Lumis last week, though there is no indication if that conversation has already taken place.

Dexter Lumis was competed in NXT from 2019 to 2022, though he was ultimately released this past April. During his time in NXT, Lumis worked against and alongside talent such as Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Theory, Athena (fka Ember Moon), and Cameron Grimes. Since being released, Lumis has competed in NWA, fighting for the World Heavyweight Title at the Alwayz Ready event in June.

Triple H has been aggressive in bringing back previous NXT talent, and that streak looks to continue. In addition to Lumis, many believe that Johnny Gargano and Lio Rush could also be brought back in the near future. That said, a few of the big NXT stars from the Black and Gold era are currently working at AEW, where they are signed to multiyear contracts. Don't expect someone like Adam Cole to return to WWE any time soon.

"I am a little amused that changes in the competition (McMahon leaving, Levesque taking over as WWE's booker), people think that it's going to magically change the landscape. ...Some of the narratives that I've seen (on Twitter) for the last week are really amusing me. I've got people signed here for five years and people think just because the CEO, the Chairman, the Head of Creative, those positions change in the competition, people that I have five-year contracts with are just going to magically switch teams? Good luck with that. Adam Cole is signed until about 2027 now. I wouldn't expect to see him go anywhere any time soon," AEW CEO Tony Khan said on Busted Open Radio last month.

Would you like to see Dexter Lumis and other former NXT stars make their way to WWE? Let us know in the comments!