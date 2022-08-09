WWE Women's Tag Team Tournament Bracket Announced, NXT Stars Confirmed

WWE confirmed on Friday that, months after Sasha Banks and Naomi had been stripped of the Women's Tag Team Championships, a tournament to crown new champs would finally start on this week's Monday Night Raw. The Red Brand then kicked things off by unveiling the bracket for the tournament, confirming the eight teams that will be competing. Tonight's tournament match will see Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky face Tamina and Dana Brooke.

The biggest surprise of the tournament is that Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons from NXT will take part in the tournament. Stark is currently the No. 1 contender for Mandy Rose's NXT Women's Championship, while Lyons has become a fan favorite online in recent months.

The big storyline heading into the tournament will be the ongoing feud between Bayley's faction and the trio of Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka. Bliss and Asuka will likely face Sky and Kai if they make it to the semifinals. The two trios met in the ring to start Raw, with Bayley throwing out the challenge for a six-women tag team match at Clash at the Castle in September.

This story is developing...