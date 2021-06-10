Nikki Bella and Brie Bella Give Latest Update on Their WWE Return

✖

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella have teased returning to the WWE for one last run numerous times over the past few years. During a new interview with Entertainment Tonight this week the pair confirmed they're working on their comeback and still want a reign as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Brie started off by saying (h/t Wrestling Inc.) "The one thing is that WWE brought the Women's Tag Team Titles in. We were like, 'Wait a second, how do the Bellas not have this on the résumé?' It's tempting because we would love to go fight for the tag titles because that's what we've always been: a tag team."

"Now that Birdie is four, and we talking about when the boys get a little older too, to have your kids watch what we used to do in that ring would be really special for us," she added. "I'll never forget the moment when I wrestled Stephanie [McMahon] at Summer Slam. To see her three little girls, they were little at the time, to see their faces when we came back. They looked at their mom like she was a superhero. I want that one day. I just thought that was the coolest thing."

Nikki followed up by saying, "For me, I'm definitely starting that preparation. I want to train hard for it. When we come back, I want to change my style in the ring a little bit. I want to make a statement."

The pair also revealed to ET that they have every intention of ending their Total Bellas series in the near future. Nikki and Brie have been a staple of the E! Network's lineup ever since Total Divas' first season back in 2013.

"I can maybe do a few more seasons of reality TV, but I just can't raise my son in front of the cameras," Nikki said. "I just don't want him one day to look at me and be like, 'You never gave me that choice. You put my life out there and you didn't let me have the say, choose that,' and I don't want that. I want him to have a normal upbringing and when he's 18 he can choose whatever it is he wants to do, or even younger than that."

Who do you want to see the WWE Hall of Famers face once they're back in the ring? Let us know your picks down in the comments!