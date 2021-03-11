Nikki Bella Explains What's Delaying a Bella Twins WWE Comeback

✖

The Bella Twins haven't competed inside of a WWE ring in a few years, but both Nikki Bella and Brie Bella have teased the idea of making a comeback numerous times throughout their hiatus. The pair appeared on the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast this week to give an update on that return, with Nikki confirming that she has yet to be medically cleared to compete.

"I really want to do a WWE return with Brie and go after the tag titles" Nikki said [h/t Fightful] That's one thing I really want to do before I hang up the Nikes for good. I want to do one last run. The desire and passion I used to have, all put into that run. When I went back and had the run with Ronda [Rousey], it was a difficult time with the break up and being back there so quick."

"It was hard for me and I wasn't much help because I was going through separation anxiety with Birdie and we were so busy. We couldn't even keep up with time," Brie added.

The pair previously revealed that they were supposed to return following WrestleMania 35 and challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships over several months. Those plans eventually fell through.

Nikki also said that she and fiance Artem Chigvintsev want a second child in the near future, and that she doesn't want to be pregnant when she turns 40 (she's currently 37). The two welcomed their first child, a son named Matteo, last July.

"I know you want to do a WWE run before pregnancy. I think everyone wants to know, if this WWE run is going to happen, and in our hearts we want it to happen," Brie said to Nikki. "We know, in the next year or two it's going to happen because we'll make sure, but everyone wants to know about your neck."

"I guess I have been talking about this run as if I'm cleared, which I'm not cleared to wrestle. I saw a doctor last week who is starting to help me with neck strengthening exercises," Nikki replied. "I'm working on doing everything I can to increase bone growth with bone fusion and helping herniation. Since I haven't done any hardcore impact since my match with Ronda, hopefully the herniation that happened above my bone fusion has gotten better. I hope that somehow, all these things that I'm doing, if I want to do this run, I have to get MRIs and scans and they have to discuss things. They will see this incredible growth and say, 'You're strong, here are your limits, but this is what you can do.' I need to start that a year out. We'll see what a year does, how good the bone grows, how strong my neck can get. Say prayers for me."