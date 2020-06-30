Nikki Bella and Brie Bella's Mother Undergoes Brain Surgery
Former WWE Superstars and Total Bellas stars Nikki and Brie Bella took to social media on Tuesday to announce that their mother, Kathy Laurinaitis, was going under the knife for brain surgery. Brie explained that doctors will be going in to have a mass (similar to a tumor) removed from her brain stem, and the two asked their fans for prayers for both her and the family.
"Today my mom goes in for brain surgery," Brie wrote. "They realized she doesn't have Bells Palsey but a mass on her brain stem.....couldn't sleep because I was praying all night. She's a strong one and I know all her angels will be with her. #BellaArmy send Mama Bella all the prayers and love today."
Today my mom goes in for brain surgery. They realized she doesn’t have Bells Palsey but a mass on her brain stem.....couldn’t sleep because I was praying all night. She’s a strong one and I know all her angels will be with her. #BellaArmy send Mama Bella all the prayers and love today 💛🙏🏼 Love you Mom @kathylaurinaitis
Our Mama Bella, our Gigi, our Gato is about to head into brain surgery. I ask for so many prayers, so much light and love sent her way. ❤️✨ Sadly they found what you can compare to a tumor on her brain stem that has been paralyzing her face. I have faith that the amazing doctors will do an incredible job and our Gigi will be on the road to recovery starting late today. She’s loved by so many of us and just pray that her road to recovery is exactly what we are hoping for so we can put two new grand babies in her arms soon. Love you SOOO much Mom! You have a big Bella Army out here praying for you!! ❤️🙏🏼✨
