Nikki Bella and Brie Bella's Mother Undergoes Brain Surgery

Former WWE Superstars and Total Bellas stars Nikki and Brie Bella took to social media on Tuesday to announce that their mother, Kathy Laurinaitis, was going under the knife for brain surgery. Brie explained that doctors will be going in to have a mass (similar to a tumor) removed from her brain stem, and the two asked their fans for prayers for both her and the family.

"Today my mom goes in for brain surgery," Brie wrote. "They realized she doesn't have Bells Palsey but a mass on her brain stem.....couldn't sleep because I was praying all night. She's a strong one and I know all her angels will be with her. #BellaArmy send Mama Bella all the prayers and love today."

We will continue to provide updates on her condition as more information becomes available.

