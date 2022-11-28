WWE Hall of Famers Announced for This Week's WWE NXT

WWE announced on Monday that this week's NXT will feature a group of WWE Hall of Famers — Molly Holly, Road Dogg, X-Pac and Alundra Blayze — to assist Shawn Michaels in picking the competitors for the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline next month. As recently explained by Michaels, the Iron Survivor Challenge match is essentially an Iron Man Match mixed with a Gauntlet Match. Two competitors will start, a new wrestler will join the match every five minutes and the bout doesn't end until 25 minutes have passed. Whoever earned the most points via pinfalls or submissions by the end of the match will be declared the winner.

There's also an extra twist — whenever a wrestler is pinned or submits to a hold, they must then spend 90 seconds in a penalty box. A Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenge Match will take place at Deadline with No. 1 contender shots for the NXT and NXT Women's Championships on the line. NXT Champion Bron Breakker is already booked for the show, taking on Apollo Crews.

