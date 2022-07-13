Next Week's WWE NXT Will Feature UK Tag Team Titles Match, DYAD Reveal, and More (July 19)

This week's NXT threw in a major twist during the night's main event, and now all eyes are on next week's episode, which will deal with the fallout from that heel turn, but there's far more than just that in the lineup. Tonight's NXT also set up a major NXT UK Tag Team Championships match and an awaited debut, as well as teasing the identities of Joe Gacy's The DYAD will finally be revealed and more. Let's start with the NXT UK Tag Team Titles, which are currently held by Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, and they will be challenged by former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly.

Jensen and Briggs were celebrating their Champion status with Fallon Henley in their favorite bar. They were minding their own business when Pretty Deadly decided to come in with their best cowboy getups, and they didn't waste time challenging the Champions to a match. Henley broke them up and said they weren't fighting in the bar, and now they have a match set for next week's NXT.

We also got another creepy promo from Joe Gacy with The DYAD on either side and after weeks of teasing clues, Gacy said they will finally reveal their identities next week. The running theory is the DYAD is Grizzled Young Veterans, but perhaps we're in for a swerve.

We also got another video for Axiom, and this one focused on his love of comic books and how they helped him become the person he is today. We also got a look at his Luchador mask and it was revealed that he will make his debut next week. As for who Axiom is, it's A-Kid, which explains why he's been missing from TV for a minute.

Earlier in the show, we heard from Cameron Grimes, who was clearly upset after his loss to Bron Breakker at Great American Bash. Grimes was offering no excuses for his loss and said he wished he had something to say that could explain it, but before he could finish his promo he was cut off by a returning JD McDonagh. McDonagh boasted about how he attacked Breakker and left him hurt after his match with Grimes, and then he told Grimes to stop having a pity party and to get out of the ring. Tempers flared and Grimes sent McDonagh running, and now the two will have a match next week.

We'll also hopefully get a promo from Cora Jade after she turned on her friend Roxanne Perez, causing her to lose the NXT Championship match against Mandy Rose. Jade is likely the one that attacked her in the parking lot before NXT even started, and she could reveal that next week to further this shocking rivalry. It also remains to be seen what happens with the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles, as Jade and Perez are still Champions.

Are you excited for next week's show?