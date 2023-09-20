WWE's Meta-Four Reveal Matrix Looks on NXT

Few factions in WWE NXT are as endlessly entertaining as Meta-Four, who have become a consistent highlight each and every week. They don't need to be in the ring to entertain either, as they've been watching the NXT Global Heritage Invitational and have continued to produce fun moments. That was certainly the case tonight, as Meta-Four's Noam Dar, Jakara Jackson, Oro Mensah, and Lash Legend all donned outfits straight from The Matrix as they watched the tournament unfold. As you can see in the photo below, Meta-Four even lit up their lounge and logo in Matrix green to complete the look. You can check out the photo below.

The Global Heritage Invitational has been thrilling, though tonight it cemented its final match-up. Earlier in the night it was Butch who won his spot in Group A, but Group B's finalist was a bit trickier to determine. After a 3-Way tie happened with Group B, it was decided that a Triple Threat Tiebreaker match would take place later in the night.

(Photo: WWE)

That match would be between Nathan Frazer, Duke Hudson, Joe Coffey, though Frazer and Hudson had already wrestled earlier in the night, so they were doing this pretty much back to back. Coffey was the lone fresh star, but that didn't stop Frazer and Hudson from putting on a show. Both stars looked poised to take the match at various points, but it was Coffey who would emerge as the winner, moving on to take on Butch in the final match of the tournament.

(Photo: WWE/Warner Bros.)

Whoever wins the tournament will get a shot at taking down Dar for the Heritage Cup, but whoever wins should also expect the opposite of fair play. Meta-Four will always come out to support one of their own, and as they've shown time and time again in the past, they will interfere in every way they can to make sure that Dar leaves with the Heritage Cup in hand.

Butch vs Joe Coffey should be a fantastic match, and either star would pose a significant threat to Dar's Heritage Cup reign. If Dar were to lose the Heritage Cup, it would be the second time he's been defeated for it, and the last time that happened, fans saw Dar completely crumble.

When Dar was beaten for the Cup last time, he was first in denial about losing it. Then when that changed, Dar became a shell of himself and went for weeks without saying much of anything and looked disheveled every time he was on TV. That's when he was presented with the "real" Heritage Cup, though it was clearly a replica. Nathan Frazer pointed this out, as he had the real one, but things got even worse for Dar.

Dar was back to his normal self with his fake Heritage Cup, but then Tyler Bate would face Dar for it and would end up winning it, taking the fake Heritage Cup from Dar too. That threw Dar once again, but Frazer then made a deal with Dar to end this once and for all. Dar would end up taking the Heritage Cup back, and now he's intent on keeping it as part of Meta-Four as long as he can.

