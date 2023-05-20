WWE NXT's Tiffany Stratton Reveals Call-Up Goals for Raw and SmackDown

WWE NXT's Tiffany Stratton is one step closer to the NXT Women's Championship and will face Roxanne Perez to move into the NXT Women's Championships Finals at NXT Battleground. It's the latest step in a year's worth of momentum for Stratton, even after having to deal with an injury in the midst of it, and now she's as close as ever to winning Championship gold. Stratton was also one of several NXT stars who easily could have been drafted to Raw or SmackDown during the WWE Draft, and during an interview with ComicBook.com's Matt Aguilar, Stratton looked back at the most surreal moment of the year and also teased the future, revealing when she would like to be called up to Raw or SmackDown.

Her most surreal moment of the year thus far occurred at NXT Stand & Deliver, which was also Stratton's first-ever premium live event. "I would say my first pay-per-view ever, Stand & Deliver. That was such a surreal experience my first time ever being in a big arena like that. I got to basically open the show with my entrance, so that was something that was so exhilarating for me and I've never experienced that before. So it was a good little taste of what it's like to be on the big stage," Stratton said.

Looking ahead, Stratton has Title hopes that could be realized at NXT Battleground, but she also revealed she hopes to be in the mix on Raw or SmackDown before the year concludes.

"Then going into 2023, I want to have some gold around my waist and I want to be a dominant champion and hopefully be called up by the end of this year and be considered a dominant force on Raw or SmackDown," Stratton said.

Stratton would be a great fit on both Raw or SmackDown, though with the way the WWE Draft shook out, SmackDown might be the best place for her. It has several opponents Stratton would love to challenge in the ring, and it has a bevy of babyfaces that could use a great heel to battle in the ring.

After her injury, Stratton returned to action at New Year's Evil, and while she didn't know when she would actually return to TV and in-ring action, she knew she was going to come back in style and with a vengeance.

"I didn't really think I was going to come back and be such a dominant force, but definitely, I took that time and I told myself I want to come back better. I want to come back with a new look. I want to come back shredded. I took that time away to work on myself and come back stronger than ever and it worked," Stratton said.

Which brand would you like to see Stratton end up on? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!