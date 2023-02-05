WWE NXT Vengeance Day: The New Day Debuts Street Fighter Inspired Gear

Former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day debuted some brand new gear inspired by Street Fighter for their big title defense at WWE NXT Vengeance Day! As NXT's first major premium live event of the year, fans had some big expectations for each of the title matches on the card. The most interesting one was indeed the NXT Tag Team Championship match where it really looked like it could go any of four different ways due to all of the talent involved. It seemed like the New Day were in for a fight, and they came fully prepared for the occasion.

Preparing to take on challengers Gallus, Pretty Deadly, and Chase University, the New Day showed up to WWE NXT Vengeance Day in style as Xavier Woods showed off new gear inspired by E. Honda (and the fighter's Japan stage from Street Fighter II in particular) and Kofi Kingston showed off some new gear inspired by Blanka. You can check out a closer look at their designs below as designed by Jonathan Davenport and crafted by @maineventgear on Instagram:

Street Fighter and WWE's Big Team Up

It's been a pretty big year for the Street Fighter franchise as they are preparing to hit shelves later this year with the next major entry, Street Fighter 6, coming our way on June 2nd. It's gotten a lot of love from the WWE in both this unofficial winking fashion with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston's gear, but in an official capacity too. WWE Superstar Zelina Vega was announced to be one of the special guest commentators featured in the game, and even showed up to the WWE Royal Rumble last month in full Juri cosplay.

The rest of the WWE NXT Vengeance Day card was just as stacked as the Tag Team Championship match, and the card and results for the premium live event thus far break down as such:

NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee def. Dijak

NXT Tag Team Championships: Gallus def. The New Day, Pretty Deadly, and Chase U

How do you feel about The New Day's shout out to Street Fighter's E Honda and Blanka? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!