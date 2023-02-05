WWE NXT's Wes Lee Retains North American Title with Help of Tony D'Angelo at Vengeance Day

WWE NXT Vengeance Day kicked off with a thrilling match between Wes Lee and Dijak for the NXT North American Championship, and what an opener it was. Lee got off to a big start, keeping Dijak on his heels and from using his power advantage. Unfortunately, that came into play when Dijak caught Lee, shifting the momentum for a while. Dijak looked like he had it won at several points, but Lee would not stay down and even kicked out of Dijak's finisher. It was actually Tony D'Angelo and Stacks that would save Lee from getting hit late in the match, and that would lead to Lee hitting his finisher, getting the pin, and retaining his NXT North American Championship.

After both took a minute to approach, Lee went on a tear, knocking Dimak off his feet and keeping the powerhouse down on the mat or on the ropes. He continued to throw Diak off his game, knocking him out of the ring to the floor, but then Dijak caught the Champion and slammed him down, turning the momentum his way.

Dijak then looked to build on that shift, hitting Lee in the back and then pushing his chest on the ropes before hitting him with chops in the corner. Then Dijak picked up Lee and threw him across the ring before going for a cover, but Lee kicked out. Dijak then threw Lee out of the ring and into the barricade and then rolled him into the ring for a cover, but Lee kicked out.

Stomps on Lee followed and then he hit Lee in the face with brutal punches. He threw him into the opposite corner and led with his shoulder, and then he threw him into the other corner, but that went south as Lee evaded and Dijak ended up sailing through the ropes and onto the hard floor outside the ring.

Lee connected with a superkick and then hit another kick to the back of Dijak's head and slammed him to the mat into a cover, but Dijak kicked out. Dijak picked up Lee but he was able to get away, and then he picked up Dijak and sent him slamming to the ground below. Dijak caught Lee again in the middle of the ring but he reversed it and slammed him to the mat and then into a pin attempt, but Dijak somehow kicked out.

Lee went up top but Dijak evaded the move, though he caught Lee's next move and picked him up and hit High Justice. He covered Lee but the Champ kicked out. Dijak then immediately grabbed him and locked him in a submission, but Lee was able to eventually counter it. Lee then landed on his feet after another attempted move by Dijak, and Lee connected on two big kicks.

Dijak laughed and got back up, telling Lee to bring it. Lee hit another big kick but then Dijak hit a massive boot to the face and covered the Champion, but Lee kicked out, and Dijak was stunned. Dijak hit another superkick and then a clothesline but Lee got his shoulder up.

Dijak went up top and brought Lee with him, and then he picked him up and went for a power slam but Lee reversed it in mid-air. He then went up top and hit a gorgeous splash, but somehow Dijak kicked out. Lee dove through the ropes to the outside but Dijak pushed Lee away, and he slammed into the barricade. Dijak then put Lee in a chair and pinned him to it and then kicked him in the head. Then he went up top but Tony D'Angelo and Stacks were there instead, and he crashed right into them.

Lee hit Dijak with a huge kick and then a massive move into a cover, and that was it for Dijak. Lee is still the NXT North American Champion.

Steel Cage Match for NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (C) vs Grayson Waller

NXT Women's Championship Triple Threat Match: Roxanne Perez (C) vs Jacy Jayne vs Gigi Dolin

NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Kayden Carter and Katana Chance (C) vs Fallon Henley and Kiana James

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (C) vs Gallus vs Pretty Deadly vs Chase U

Two Out of Three Falls Match: Apollo Crews vs Carmelo Hayes

