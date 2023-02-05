Charlotte Flair Delivers WWE NXT Vengeance Day Kickoff Video

It's just about time for WWE NXT Vengeance Day, and few people are as synonymous with NXT as SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. That's why Flair was the perfect person to deliver a big-time introduction for Vengeance Day. Flair previewed the matches and brought out the NXT stars featured on the card, including Bron Breakker, Grayson Waller, Roxanne Perez, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne to name a few. Having Flair there with the NXT stars in person made a huge difference, and you can find the full video below.

Flair starts off by highlighting how NXT impacted the world of professional wrestling, delivering iconic moments for some of the WWE's biggest current stars. Finn Balor, Sami Zayn, Becky Lynch, Street Profits, and of course Flair were all featured, but then she said it isn't about that generation tonight.

She then talked about this current roster of new stars, first focusing on Breakker and Waller. Then she moved to Perez and Toxic Attraction before moving to the Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way match, highlighting that while one has already made history, three others hope to write their own history-making moment tonight.

Then it was time for the Women's NXT Tag Team Championships, highlighting their impressive reign as well as the challengers, which is the unlikely and at one point feuding team of Fallon Henley and Kiana James. The North American Championship was next, and Flair talked about the David vs Goliath match of Wes Lee vs Dijak.

Finally, it was time to talk about Carmelo Hayes vs Apollo Crews, with Flair saying that they both had more athleticism in their pinky fingers than 99% of men have in their whole body. "Don't blink. You might miss something incredible", Flair said. She then said "This is your moment. This is your day. This...is Vengeance Day." You can find the full card for NXT Vengeance Day below, and you can find our full predictions for the event right here.

Steel Cage Match for NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (C) vs Grayson Waller

NXT Women's Championship Triple Threat Match: Roxanne Perez (C) vs Jacy Jayne vs Gigi Dolin

NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee (C) vs Dijak

NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Kayden Carter and Katana Chance (C) vs Fallon Henley and Kiana James

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (C) vs Gallus vs Pretty Deadly vs Chase U

Two Out of Three Falls Match: Apollo Crews vs Carmelo Hayes

You can watch NXT Vengeance Day live on Peacock.

