WWE's Shayna Baszler Revealed as Lola Vice's Partner for NXT Underground Match

WWE NXT's Lola Vice will have her biggest test yet when she faces Natalya in an NXT Underground match, but she is going above and beyond to make sure she is up for the challenge. Tonight's NXT kicked off the two-week Spring Breakin' event, and to cement their week two match-up, Natalya and Vice met to sign the contract. Natalya is going to have Karmen Petrovic in her corner, and Petrovic is also helping her train. Vice has someone helping her as well, and she revealed her training partner to be none other than the Queen of Spades Shayna Baszler. Vice and Baszler will make quite the team, and we'll see how it all plays out in just one week.

Baszler got a big response from the NXT crowd, with chants of welcome back ringing throughout the performance center. Natalya wasn't thrilled to see Baszler, and Baszler told Natalya that if she had a chance of winning before, that chance has now gone out the window.

Baszler said, "I think you can kind of tell from the atmosphere here that your chances have gone from slim to none. When it comes to fighting, the most dangerous woman in NXT is aligned with the baddest woman in WWE. So Natty, there's still time for you to get out of this gracefully, so if I was you I'd tear that contract up. Especially if this is your training partner."

Petrovic took the jab in stride but then clocked Baszler with a high kick to the head, and Baszler was dazed as she moved towards the ropes. Then Natalya tackled Vice and knocked her down, unleashing a host of strikes to the head. Natalya then threw Vice into the crowd around the ring, making a statement ahead of their NXT Underground battle next week.

There were moments during Baszler's promo when Vice didn't look so thrilled, especially when Baszler called herself the baddest woman in WWE. Perhaps that is a sign that Vice and Baszler might end up on opposite sides at some point, and that could happen even if Vice wins next week. We'll have to wait and see.

Here's the updated results for Spring Breakin week one:

NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (C) vs. Trick Williams

NXT Women's Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (C) def. Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley

Beach Brawl: Sol Ruca def. Blair Davenport

Six-Man Tag Match: The Family def. No Quarter Catch Crew

Natalya and Lola Vice Sign NXT Underground Match Contract

