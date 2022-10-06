Sara Lee, Former Tough Enough Winner, Dies at 30

Sara Weston, better known in the wrestling world as Sara Lee, passed away this week at the age of 30. Lee won the sixth season of the Tough Enough competition and earned a one-year contract with the WWE in 2015. She'd have her first match under on the NXT brand during a house show on Jan. 30, 2016, and would go on to wrestle seven more matches before being released by WWE in September of that year. She married fellow WWE star Wesley Blake (real name Cory Weston) in December 2017. The pair have three children together.

The news was broken by Lee's mother on Facebook on Thursday. She wrote, "It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children."

Lee posted her last message to Instagram on Wednesday, writing, "Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row 👏🥳 first ever sinus infection kicked my butt," while posting a gym selfie. Stay tuned for more updates.

This story is developing...