Watch: The Kabuki Warriors Betray Paige to Open WWE Raw

It looks like the partnership between Kairi Sane, Asuka and former Divas Champion Paige is over. This week’s Monday Night Raw kicked off with Paige returning to the Red Brand to cut a promo for the reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. However Sane interrupted her manager by grabbing the microphone and yelling out sentences in Japanese, leaving Paige utterly confused. The two briefly fought for the microphone, only for Paige to turn around and be met with a mouthful of green mist from Asuka.

The former NXT and SmackDown Women’s Champion mocked Paige as she cried for the referees at ringside to bring her water and get the mist out of her eyes. Becky Lynch then hit the ring and attacked both women, kicking off the advertised match between her and Zane.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Asuka and Sane were originally introduced as a babyface tag team back in April, but spent most of their first six months as a team off of television. When the two finally claimed the women’s tag titles, it was thanks to Asuka’s cheating via the green mist.

The pair are booked to defend their tag titles against Teagan Nox and Dakota Kai on this week’s NXT, marking the first time the titles have been defended on WWE’s third brand

In an interview with ComicBook.com earlier this year, Paige explained how she became the manager for the two Japanese wrestlers.

“I was sad, because I loved that role,” she said about her time as SmackDown’s GM. “I had such a good time with it and it pushed my boundaries a little bit because I had multiple promos in a day and I wasn’t used to that. So it really helped me grow creatively and professionally. But I was excited about another role. I was like, ‘Okay, no worries,’ because I knew the WWE would take care of me. They always do.

“I pitched to manage Ronda Rousey, kind of like the Paul Heyman-Brock Lesnar thing,” she continued. “And then also be with Asuka, because Asuka had trouble speaking on the mic sometimes. As much as she’s an amazing athlete, an incredible wrestler, and I was like, ‘I’ll help her, give me the microphone, I’ll talk for her.’ And then Paul Heyman called me one day and said, ‘We have a great role for you. You can be the next me with these two women.’ I was like, ‘Wow, what a crazy tag team, they’re incredible…. Absolutely, I’ll take it!’”