WWE Raw: Becky Lynch Cheats to Retain Raw Women’s Championship Against Liv Morgan

Becky Lynch successfully walked out of this week’s Monday Night Raw in Memphis still the Raw Women’s Champion thanks to a bit of cheating against Liv Morgan. The challenger put up a valiant effort and had Lynch reeling when she countered the Manhandle Slam into a roll-up, only for the champ to push through into her own roll-up and grab the bottom rope to secure the pin (similar to how she pinned Charlotte Flair back at Survivor Series.

Morgan immediately called Lynch out for cheating, while the champ repeatedly shouted at the crowd that she “did nothing wrong!”

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1468068395480502273?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Morgan talked about the importance of Monday’s main event in a recent interview with ComicBook. She said, “Well, I feel like the biggest challenge at this point has just been the opportunity. I feel like that’s been the biggest challenge. And now that I have it, I know how huge it is. And I’m doing everything I possibly, and I hope Becky does, because I want her at her best and I want to beat her at her best. I feel like I owe this to my fans. As much as I want it, and I want it more than I want anything, I feel like I owe it to my fans to give them this moment, as well.”

WWE returns to pay-per-view on New Year’s Day with the Day 1 event in Atlanta. Check out the updated lineup for the show below:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar WWE Championship: Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens

Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. The New Day

The Usos vs. The New Day Edge vs. The Miz

