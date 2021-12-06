WWE’s Liv Morgan Reveals How Important This Title Win Is, Addresses Raw Promo, and More

Tonight’s Monday Night Raw will deliver the long-awaited match between Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship, and it’s an opportunity fans of Morgan have thought long overdue. Morgan has been riding the momentum with a Team Liv win at Survivor Series, getting the best of Lynch at the contract signing, and even holding the title up after sending her packing, giving fans a preview of Morgan’s future Champ status. ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Morgan ahead of the big match-up, and we talked all about Lynch as well as Survivor Series, the comparisons to Trish Stratus vs Lita, the evolution of her promos, and even some Britney Spears and Chucky before all was said and done.

First up was Survivor Series, which ended up going to Team Liv despite some conflicts within the group. That included a moment during the pre-match huddle that Dana Brooke got going, which resulted in Rhea Ripley pulling her hand away in a delightful moment.

“Yeah, we were doing group huddle, and Dana’s like, ‘Let’s break on Team Liv.’ And even I was like, ‘Uh.’ And she has so much energy, she really does do it 24/7,” Morgan said. “She has so much energy. And yeah, Rhea totally wanted to be a team player, but it was just not her style.”

Moving on to tonight’s Championship match, we wanted to know what the biggest challenge was for Morgan up to this point, and for her, it has just been mostly about the opportunities themselves.

“Well, I feel like the biggest challenge at this point has just been the opportunity. I feel like that’s been the biggest challenge. And now that I have it, I know how huge it is. And I’m doing everything I possibly, and I hope Becky does, because I want her at her best and I want to beat her at her best,” Morgan said. “I feel like I owe this to my fans. As much as I want it, and I want it more than I want anything, I feel like I owe it to my fans to give them this moment, as well.”

Just looking at this year alone, Morgan feels as if she’s evolved and changed so much, and when asked about Becky’s transformation since returning, she feels like the Lass Kicker is a little delusional these days. “Oh my gosh, from the beginning of the year till now, I feel like I’m a different person. And I know we’re always evolving, we’re always growing, but I feel like a different person, Morgan said. “I feel like I’m still evolving. It’s an even more different person as we speak. And so I’m just excited. I’m so excited to just see where this journey takes me and to see what happens next. I feel like Becky, I feel like she’s delusional. She’s become so wrapped up in herself and her persona and what she thinks she is that it’s just made her delusional. I did look up to Becky so much. I feel like we had a lot of similarities in our career and our journeys, and so I looked up to her when she found all her success becoming Becky Two Belts. Seeing her has been an inspiration to me, but she’s definitely changed, and I think we all see it and I think we can all agree.”

That led to a big promo where Morgan had things to say about Lynch’s greed, saying her big contract is the reason why some of Morgan’s friends are gone from WWE. That promo felt like it had some real emotion behind it, and Morgan confirmed it indeed did, and she meant every word.

“Well, there was total emotion in that promo. I’ve been taking a beating from Becky every single week and trying to hold my tongue and hold my composure and keep my head in the game. So this past Monday, I finally just had to tell her, ‘Shut up.’ And she keeps saying I’m holding back. So I was like, ‘Okay. You don’t want me to hold back? Well, here I go.’ And I meant everything I said. And in saying that, and not for one second or did I have one intention to think anyone was going to be potentially offended by this. My friends that I was talking about reached out to me afterward and said how much they loved it and how proud they were of me. And so that made me happy because I feel like I was speaking in their honor, as well.”

That promo is one that many fans are calling one of the best in her career this far, and it also got fans sharing previous promos, including some from NXT. I for one was hoping for the return of brrrraaaahhhh, but Morgan is not bringing that back.

“Oh my gosh. Never! Oh my gosh,” Morgan said with a laugh. “Yeah, no, I look back and I almost cringe. I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness. Who’s that girl?’ Because she was just a young girl straight out of New Jersey with the biggest opportunity in front of her. I had no idea what was ahead of me and what I was in store for. I was just being myself. Exaggerated, of course. But I had no idea what I was getting myself into.”

One of the other bit topics recently was that this match falls on the anniversary of Trish Stratus and Lita, and Morgan was paying homage to it with that black jacket. “That was purposeful. Can’t wear a long pleather duster jacket and little shorts and a little top and boots and not think of Trish. I didn’t even realize that this Monday is the 17 year anniversary of their main event match, and I’m hoping that Becky and I could also be the main event. It feels very weird and symbolic,” Morgan said. “I remember watching that match live as a little girl, sitting on the edge of my bed, just eyes glued to the television. So to have our timelines line up in this weird way, it gives me extra motivation that I didn’t even need for this match. And it’s so weird. Becky kind of has red hair, I’m blonde, title match. So since I’m going to win, it’s just crazy.”

Morgan’s timing was on again when she celebrated Britney Spears and her conservatorship ending, and the Oops I Did It Again-inspired gear was another perfect match.

“I had that outfit packed in my bag for a while. I was waiting to use it, and then it just so happened that Britney was free from her conservatorship. And I was probably the biggest Britney Spears fan growing up ever. I had bedsheets, posters. I had all her albums. I watched her closet back to back to back. So when that happened, I was like, ‘This is the perfect time to whip out this all red Britney-inspired outfit.’ And so it just worked out in a weird way. And I’m so happy that Britney gets to live life the way she wants. I’m happy for her. Makes me happy.”

So since she’s a huge fan of Britney, could we see some other Britney Spears-inspired gear down the line? We had to ask.

“Hmm. I love the Slave 4 U outfit,” Morgan said. “Baby One More Time doesn’t really feel appropriate for a title defense, but maybe I’ll do that for a backstage. Maybe something off her Toxic video, something like her nude mesh rhinestone bodysuit. Maybe some kind of variation of that would be cool. She has that all-black leather outfit when she’s on the motorcycle. She has a red wig on. That might be more my style, too.”

Speaking of Pop Culture, with so many big franchises like Marvel’s Moon Knight, The Marvels, Batgirl, Black Adam, Fallout, and much more releasing over the next few years, we had to ask if there was one she would love to be included in or star in most, and there is one she would love to be a part of as soon as possible.

“Honestly, I’d love to take part in the second season of Chucky. It’s something that I know so well, and I’ve been such a huge fan. I’d love to maybe be killed off in a little cameo. I don’t know. I’d love to be somewhere involved in season two of Chucky. That’d be a dream,” Morgan said.

You can catch Morgan taking on Lynch for the title on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, which airs at 8 PM EST on the USA Network!

