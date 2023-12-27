CM Punk Wins First Match Since WWE Return, Throws Shade at Cody Rhodes in Promo

It's still hard to believe CM Punk is back in the WWE. It seemed like the fan-favorite Superstar and the company that made him a household name would never again see eye-to-eye, but his ouster from rival AEW (and a change in WWE creative leadership) opened the door for Punk to come back to WWE for another run. He has delivered several promos since returning at Survivor Series, and his decision to join the RAW roster was a major storyline for a couple of weeks, but Tuesday night marked Punk's first in-ring action in WWE since 2014.

CM Punk took part in a WWE live event in New York City's famed Madison Square Garden, where he squared off against Dominik Mysterio in front of a huge crowd. After winning his return match, thanks to his famed and controversial GTS finisher, Punk took the microphone to deliver a message to the fans.

His promo wasn't long, but it did hint at plans to win the Royal Rumble, which Punk officially entered earlier this month. Additionally, Punk used the opportunity to take a shot at fellow RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes, who is also going to take part in the Rumble. Punk told fans that his eventual victory at the Rumble wouldn't be "finishing his story," alluding to the references Rhodes made about winning a championship after returning to WWE.

THEY GAVE CM PUNK AN OPEN MIC AFTER HIS MATCH 👀👀👀#WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/FYfO83EbT8 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) December 27, 2023

"We are all in this together. When I wake up in the morning and somebody asks me how my day is, I say, 'Hey, I woke up this morning.' Everything else after that, I'm fortunate for. Every day I'm in this ring in front of all of you, I'm fortunate for. I came back to finish what I started. It starts tonight in the world's most famous arena, in front of you, the greatest fans on earth. I know I've got stiff competition, but I'm here to finish what I started. And when I win the Royal Rumble and go on to main event WrestleMania? Ladies and gentlemen I'm here to let you know that isn't me finishing my story. That's just me getting started!"

Triple H on CM Punk's WWE Return

Following the shocking end to Survivor Series, Triple H spoke to the media in a press conference and addressed the return of CM Punk to WWE. As many reports claimed, Triple H confirmed that the entire deal with CM Punk came together at the last minute, which kept almost everyone in the dark.

"So this is um, one of those, sort of lighting in a bottle moments that came together really quickly, but we were extremely excited about it. It's been a long time coming. You can say this about CM Punk, love him, hate him, positive or negative, whatever you want to say, people talk about him all the time," Triple H said. "He's a magnet for that, a conversation starter. It's tough to look past that, and for me, if our fans want it, if the WWE universe is excited to have it, then let's go, and we'll figure out the rest of out from there."

"This came tougher super quick, which I'm sure is why it stayed very tight. There was a lot of speculation at that point. It was nothing but speculation for most of the time there was speculation. It didn't really start to come to fruition until everybody stopped thinking it was going to happen and all of a sudden, it was happening," he added.