Monday Night RAW Announces Some Big Matches for Halloween Episode

Monday Night RAW is looking to stand out on its own. The company's flagship weekly series is airing a new episode on October 30th, the night before Halloween, and it has put together quite the card for its final October outing.

Dominik Mysterio, one of the most despised Superstars in the WWE, is set for a one-on-one match with fan-favorite high-flyer Ricochet, a rivalry that was given some focus during this week’s episode of RAW. While Mysterio is NXT’s North American Champion, it doesn’t appear his title will be on the line for this upcoming bout.

Both Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae will be in action next week, with the latter taking on Xia Li. The two women have both been caught up in the current drama surrounding Becky Lynch’s run as NXT Women’s Champion, and everyone hoping to get a match with her. Gargano finally reunites with longtime tag partner Tommaso Ciampa in the ring. The beloved team known as #DIY will take on Imperium, who brutally attacked them a couple of weeks ago.

The biggest match of those announced is undoubtedly World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins taking on JD McDonagh. Rollins has a title match against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel, but Judgement Day has been doing all they can to take his title away. That apparently includes sending their lackey prospect to fight him just a few days before his big match with the Scottish Warrior.

Seth Rollins Injury Won’t Affect Current Run

Earlier this year, Rollins revealed that he’s been dealing with a back injury for a few years now, one that will eventually require surgery. However, Rollins hasn’t been worried about that injury changing anything for his current run in WWE. It’s been a big part of the story as of late, but he is still promising to be a fighting champion.

“It is what it is. All of us have something,” Rollins said on The Bump. “We’ve all got some sort of nagging injury, we’ve all got something that’s pulling at us, telling us we need to slow down. That’s just part of the game. I know that. Everybody knows that. Now, my injury might be a little more serious than some people. But I know how to manage it. I told Shinsuke, I told the world. I won the World Heavyweight Championship with a broken back. I’ve been defending the World Heavyweight Championship with a broken back.

“So even though Shinsuke’s the first guy to really target that injury, I feel like I know what it takes to manage it. I’ll be just fine, I promise you. I promise everybody out there who’s concerned. I’m gonna be fine. I promise you guys, I will be fine. The championship is in good hands,” he continued.