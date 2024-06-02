WWE's William Regal Reunites With AEW's Blackpool Combat Club

William Regal recently reunited with his fellow Blackpool Combat Club stablemates.

The WWE Hall of Famer shared a quick snap to his social media this afternoon of himself, Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli smiling at Madison Square Garden for the US Darts Masters. Regal departed AEW at the end 2022, expressing a desire to work with his son Charlie Dempsey who is part of the NXT brand. At the time, he was wrapped up in storyline that had been building between the BCC, so in an effort to make his departure as cohesive as possible, Regal turned on the group on his way out, shocking many fans. He explained that his turn was for a number of reasons, but mostly because he wanted to teach the BCC their final lesson, that you always must remain one step ahead of your opponent and have eyes in the back of your head.

Regal then returned to WWE in a new role but was unable to appear on WWE programming for a year, per the terms of his agreement with AEW President Tony Khan. At the beginning of 2024 Regal made his long-awaited return to television to help announce Ava Raine as NXT's new General Manager.

In the early 2000s, Regal, though still an active wrestler at the time, became acting general manager of WWE Raw when he won a battle royal. In the early years of NXT, Regal acted as a "pro" to various "rookie" wrestlers but when the brand began to find its own identity, Regal became known as the NXT General Manager. He had been an integral part of the show for eight years but was let go in 2022 in a round of talent cuts. In those years, Regal became synonymous with the NXT brand though his release ended his over two decade tenure with the WWE.

Yuta told Comicbook last July that despite Regal leaving AEW, they all still keep in touch with him. "It's definitely weird that he's not with us physically at the shows, but he's definitely always with us in the lessons that he taught us and all the tools he gave us going forward." This is the first time Yuta has been spotted since an injury he suffered in January. He was slated to appear at a scheduled match for the BCC in CMLL in March against Blue Panther, Místico, Volador Jr., and Ultimo Guerrero, but was unable to make it.

Check out the sweet photo of Regal with his former BCC crew below.

