Former WWE Champion Returns During WWE Raw

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal officially returned to WWE television this week, arriving on Monday Night Raw alongside NXT's Shanky (Dilsher Shanky) and Veer (formerly Rinku Singh of the Indus Sher tag team.) Mahal was taken off television and underwent knee surgery back in June 2019, and his recovery wound up keeping him out of action all the way up until the April 27, 2020 episode of Raw. He defeated Akira Tozawa in his return match that night, only to announce shortly after that he needed to undergo another knee surgery.

Though Raw was technically his return, Mahal wrestled on Main Event last week against Jeff Hardy and gave the first glimpse of his alliance with Veer and Shanky. He also took part in a six-man tag match alongside the Bollywood Boyz at the Superstar Spectacle event earlier in the year.

Mahal beat Hardy once again on Monday via his Khallas finisher.

While his six-month WWE Championship reign in 2017 was heavily criticized, Drew McIntyre has openly pushed for a world championship feud with Mahal when the time is right. Prior to their respective world title reigns, the pair were both members of the comedy group 3MB.

"I don't know if the fans would necessarily accept it right away," McIntyre told Metro last May. "Jinder and I have that legitimate, real story. He just has to get a bit of a run going, build up some steam and when the time's right, come together. Aside from what people saw on television, besides the fact he won the title before me and everyone kind of crapped on it, then I won the title and everybody kinda praised it, there's a lot of backstage stuff we can put on-screen and I know it'll be fantastic. We just have to do it at the right time."