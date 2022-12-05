WWE Raw Preview (Dec. 5, 2022): Tag Title Match, Triple Threats

Tonight's Monday Night Raw takes place at the Capitol One Arena in Washington D.C. The show is currently headlined by The Usos defending their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, taking on the unlikely duo of Matt Riddle and Elias. Riddle was famously involved in the match that helped Jimmy and Jey become undisputed champions as he and his RK-Bro tag partner Randy Orton challenged the pair to unify the Raw and SmackDown tag titles. Unfortunately for him, the brothers won that winner-take-all match back in May and Orton has been out of action ever since with a back injury.

There will also be a pair of triple threat matches in the women's division — Bayley vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss. The winners of those matches will meet next week in a No. 1 contender match for the Raw Women's Championship. Finally, JBL will host a "high stakes invitational poker tournament" during the show. This will likely lead to some sort of angle or match involving Baron Corbin.

The Usos recently broke the record for the longest tag team championship reign in WWE history, furthering the dominance of The Bloodline. Paul Heyman described the brothers' success earlier this year as "The Usos were still proving their greatness. But I mean, in that year, look what they've accomplished. They never lost a SmackDown Tag Team Championship (match). They beat Randy Orton and Riddle for the Raw Tag Team Championships. They are the undisputed tag team champions, and not only WWE but in my opinion, in all sports entertainment. And I think in that year, they have been so dominant, so far ahead of anybody else, that they have a rightful claim to say they are the greatest tag team of all time."

This story is developing...