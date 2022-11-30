The Usos Reach Historic WWE Milestone

The WWE tag team division runs through The Usos. Jimmy and Jey has been one of WWE's top tag teams for nearly a decade now, but their past two years alongside cousin Roman Reigns in The Bloodline has cemented them as all-time greats. The twin brothers currently reign as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, as they unified the SmackDown and Raw titles this past May. While their two sets of titles are acknowledged as an "undisputed" championship, the record books show The Usos as having two separate ongoing reigns. Their Raw Tag Title run is just over six months, but their SmackDown gold has now reached a historic milestone.

As of today, November 30th, 2022, The Usos have eclipsed 500 days as SmackDown Tag Team Champions. This is the first time in WWE history that a tag team has held gold for 500 days, as the previous all-time record was the 483-day reign of The New Day that lasted from August 2015 until December 2016.

This milestone is just the latest in the long list of The Bloodline's accomplishments. Reigns, a unified champion in his own right, has been WWE Universal Champion for 822 days and counting. The Tribal Chief's run with that strap is far and away the record, as the second-longest WWE Universal Title reign belongs to Brock Lesnar, who held the championship for 503 days.

"The Usos were still proving their greatness," The Bloodline's Paul Heyman said earlier this year. "But I mean, in that year, look what they've accomplished. They never lost a SmackDown Tag Team Championships. They beat Randy Orton and Riddle for the Raw Tag Team Championships. They are the undisputed tag team champions, and not only WWE but in my opinion, in all sports entertainment. And I think in that year, they have been so dominant, so far ahead of anybody else, that they have a rightful claim to say they are the greatest tag team of all time."

During this reign, The Usos have had successful defenses against top tag teams like The Street Profits, RK-Bro, The New Day, and multiple combinations of The Brawling Brutes. Jimmy and Jey's next defense comes on the December 5th edition of Monday Night Raw, when the newly-formed unit of Matt Riddle and Elias challenge the brothers for the undisputed gold.