WWE Raw Preview (July 24, 2023): SummerSlam 2023 Contract Signing, Becky Lynch's Gamble

WWE's Monday Night Raw takes place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida this week and will continue the build to SummerSlam 2023 on Aug. 5 in Detroit. Plenty of segments were announced for the show ahead of time, including a contract signing for the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor, Cody Rhodes responding to Brock Lesnar's latest attack and accepting his challenge for a tiebreaking match, another appearance from Logan Paul and a face-to-face confrontation between Intercontinental Champion Gunther and Drew McIntyre. But the lineup doesn't stop there. Matches confirmed for the show include Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bronson Reed as Ciampa attempts to get revenge on the monstrous Reed for interfering in his recent grudge match with The Miz and Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark in a high-stakes rematch.

If Lynch wins, she'll get a match with Trish Stratus at SummerSlam. If she loses, she'll not only have to get on her knees and tell the WWE Hall of Famer "Thank You, Trish," but she'll have to get those three words tattooed across her chest. Lynch lost her last match to Stark thanks to outside interference from Stratus. Stay tuned for full coverage of the episode!

Seth Rollins Wants a Rematch with Roman Reigns

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins spoke with ComicBook this week while at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 and was asked if there were any opponents he'd like another crack at in an upcoming rematch. He quickly mentioned Roman Reigns, given how their last encounter ended with Rollins winning via disqualification after Reigns refused to let go of his Guillotine Choke even after Rollins had made it to the ropes. This gives "The Visionary" one of the very few losses Reigns has suffered since debuting his "Tribal Chief" persona at SummerSlam 2020.

"Last time Roman Reigns and I met, it was the Royal Rumble. I won the match. I don't know if anyone remembers because he demolished me with a chair, wouldn't let go of the choke when he was supposed to. There's a lot there, lot of unfinished business there. So I think that's a matchup that needs to be explored down the line. We are both right dead-center in our primes, a long way to go. I'm sure we'll get there. Who knows when?" Rollins said.

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Card & Rumored Matches