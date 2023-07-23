WWE: Seth Rollins Still Wants His Rematch With Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins is one of the very few WWE stars to score a victory over Roman Reigns since the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's run as "The Tribal Chief" began. The 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view saw Rollins beat Reigns via disqualification when Reigns refused to let go of his Guillotine Choke even after Rollins managed to reach the ropes. But despite Reigns taking the cowardly way out in order to keep his record-breaking championship reign alive, WWE has kept the pair apart ever since. In a new interview with ComicBook during San Diego Comic-Con 2023 this week, Rollins emphasized that he still wants another crack at "The Head of The Table."

"Roman Reigns," Rollins said when asked if there was any opponent he'd like another shot at. "Last time Roman Reigns and I met, it was the Royal Rumble. I won the match. I don't know if anyone remembers because he demolished me with a chair, wouldn't let go of the choke when he was supposed to. There's a lot there, lot of unfinished business there. So I think that's a matchup that needs to be explored down the line. We are both right dead-center in our primes, a long way to go. I'm sure we'll get there. Who knows when?"

Seth Rollins on Being the "Face" of WWE Raw

Cody Rhodes noted in a recent interview that he feels he and Rollins are in constant competition over who is the "face" of Monday Night Raw, despite the fact that Rollins currently holds the brand's top prize in the World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins was asked about that idea in his interview with ComicBook.

"I think he's absolutely correct and I think there's a lot of guys who would argue that they're the faces of Monday Night Raw. Cody would be one of them. Drew McIntyre just returned. He'd love to be one of them," Rollins said. "You got Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn as tag team champions who main-evented one of the nights of WrestleMania this year. They would have an argument. I think that's what's going to make Monday Night Raw very exciting for a long time to come. You've got so many guys at the top of their game vying for the top spot."

