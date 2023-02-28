Becky Lynch and Lita Win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the WWE Raw Main Event

Becky Lynch and Lita beat Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky on this week's Monday Night Raw to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Bayley repeatedly attempted to interfere on behalf of the heels but was eventually stopped by the arrival of another WWE Hall of Famer, Trish Stratus. Lita eventually picked up the win for her team by nailing Sky with a Moonsault. The victory gives Lita her first championship reign in pro wrestling since November 2006.

While Lita and Lynch did feud over the Raw Women's Championship last year, the former Women's Champion arrived on the Feb. 6 episode of Raw to help Lynch during her Steel Cage Match with Bayley. The two then goaded Bayley into accepting a tag title match on behalf of her stablemates.

This story is developing...