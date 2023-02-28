Seth Rollins FaceTimes Logan Paul on WWE Raw, Trolls Jake Paul Over His Boxing Loss

Seth Rollins decided to crash the latest Miz TV segment and wound up getting the last laugh on both Logan and Jake Paul. After Miz announced he would be the host of WrestleMania 39, Rollins asked "The A-Lister" to give Logan a call given their past history. Miz rejected him, so Rollins nailed him with a Curb Stomp and stole his phone. He then FaceTimed Logan and told him to show up on next week's Monday Night Raw, while also cutting a joke about Jake Paul having a "rough night" this past weekend. Jake suffered his first pro boxing loss in Saudi Arabia against Tommy Fury via split decision.

Logan accepted the challenge, which will likely set up the match between Rollins and the YouTube star at WrestleMania. Paul kicked off the feud by eliminating Rollins from the Royal Rumble, then cost him the United States Championship inside the Elimination Chamber earlier this month.

Still can't believe @WWERollins borrowed @mikethemiz's phone to give @LoganPaul a call live on #WWERaw!



And guess what ... Seth "Freakin" Rollins and the Social Media Megastar will meet face-to-face in the same ring next week live from Boston on #WWERaw! 😲 pic.twitter.com/vnWlQI1qsk — WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2023

Seth Rollins Rips Into Logan Paul

Rollins has repeatedly ripped into Paul in various interviews. He told Pat McAfee earlier this month, "The guy doesn't care about nothing but himself. I can respect the hustle, alright, I really do because it takes hustle to get to where he is at and to get the opportunities that he's got, but at the end of the day, it's about passion. No one is just going to suit up and play in the NFL football because they're a social media superstar, right? They're going to get creamed. So he's going to step into my world, and he's going to get creamed."

"Look, if you want to contribute and give back to our industry...you're a fan of it, and you love it, right Pat? You're a fan of it, you love it, you give back to it, you talk about it any chance you get, and you put it over. You love it. That's not him, dude," he continued. "That's not him. He's in it for himself. He's in it for his own gain. So, I don't want you apart of my business if you're going to leech off it and you're going to take from it. Great if you're going to help out and you're going to make everything as good as you can, but if you're going to come and do it for you...and look I can only judge what he's done in the past. His own history, because that's foretelling for the future. That's why I don't like the guy. That's why I don't dig the guy and he's going to go rub it in on social media. He's going to talk his talk, but he don't want to say nothing to my face."