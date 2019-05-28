Four-Way Match for Shot at Seth Rollins’ Universal Championship Booked for WWE Raw

Even though this week’s Monday Night Raw falls on Memorial Day, WWE is making sure tonight’s show from Kansas City, Missouri will be an eventful one. The company announced via Twitter prior to the show that a four-way match between AJ Styles, The Miz, Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman will take place during the show, with the winner earning a Universal Championship match against Seth Rollins at the upcoming Super ShowDown pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia.

JUST ANNOUNCED: There will be a Fatal Four-Way Elimination Match to determine who will be the next in line for a #UniversalChampionship opportunity at #WWESSD between @BraunStrowman, @fightbobby, @mikethemiz & @AJStylesOrg tonight on #Raw. — WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2019

The winner of the match could throw a wrench into WWE’s plans for the show. Strowman and Lashley were already booked for a one-on-one match on the show, while Miz made it clear last week that he’s still very focused on his rivalry with Shane McMahon. That leaves Styles as the most likely winner, though he did just face Rollins for the world title at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view roughly two weeks ago.

On top of all of that is “Mr. Money in the Bank” Brock Lesnar, who is expected to announce which world championship he’ll use his briefcase to cash in on during Raw tonight.

“This Monday we plan, as of now, coming out on television announcing which champion will have the Sword of Damocles over his head with Brock Lesnar, the greatest assassin in WWE history, holding a literal contract on their title reign,” Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman explained in a recent interview with ComicBook.com “If the one champion gets a reprieve, then the other champion title reign gets a death sentence.”

The match wound up being changed shortly after Raw began, with Styles being replaced by Baron Corbin due to an undisclosed back injury. Corbin would go on to win the match by pinning Miz while Lashley and Strowman brawled their way through the crowd.

A WWE Championship match has already been booked for Super ShowDown, as Kofi Kingston will take on a returning Dolph Ziggler following a vicious snake attack last week.

Other matches that have already been booked for the June 7 show in Jeddah include Triple H vs. Randy Orton, a 50-man Battle Royal, “Demon” Finn Balor vs. Andrade for the Intercontinental Championship, Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Goldberg vs. The Undertaker.