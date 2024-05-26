The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Begins Production

The Righteous Gemstones first debuted in 2019, and it delivered series-best ratings during its third season last year. It was no surprise when HBO decided to renew the show last summer, and it looks like the fourth season is finally heading into production. "Get ready for more of the hilarious adrenaline ride that is THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES," Amy Gravitt, Head of HBO & Max Comedy series and Executive Vice President, said in a statement last year. "As this truly biblical season comes to a close on Sunday night, I am delighted to announce that we are picking up a fourth season." This week, the official Instagram account for Rough House Pictures – the production company founded by Danny McBride, David Gordon Green, and Jody Hill – confirmed the series was back in production.

"We Are So Back. Shooting season 4 HAS BEGUN!" the post read.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Hopes:

At the start of Season 3, The Righteous Gemstones star and creator Danny McBride spoke to Collider about the future of the series.

"I definitely would love to do more," McBride explained. "For me, I feel like one of the major weaknesses about television, when it comes to comparing it to film, is that a lot of creators use soap opera plotting, where they're constantly teasing what's gonna happen and they just keep pushing the ball down the field, but never really give you the answers, never really give you the closure, and never really pay off the things they're promising because they all just want you to come back for more. I think it's definitely more interesting to watch something that feels like it could be complete, after you've invested six hours of your time watching something, and that feels like it was a complete ride.

"I get so annoyed, watching shows that end with cliffhangers and knowing that the next season won't even come around for a year or so. I won't even give a shit about what was happening, a year from now. That's happened to me with a lot of shows that I've really liked. I watch it, and by the time it's over, I just find myself feeling like I wasted my time because the concept or the premise or what I was watching was never paid off. And so, for me, I want every season to feel like, if you're investing that time, you're gonna get a complete story, but that the world's rich enough that it could keep going on."

