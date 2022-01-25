Renee Paquette Addresses ‘Stupid’ Bully Ray Situation

Last week’s AEW Dynamite saw Jon Moxley make his return after entering rehab for alcohol late last year. Bully Ray started up a bit of controversy regarding the return on the following episode of Busted Open Radio when he argued that Moxley should have started his return promo with some sort of apology. This led to an immediate backlash, with Renee Paquette (Moxley’s wife), tweeting out, “Bad take (Bully Ray).” The whole incident resulted in the crowd at Hammerstein Ballroom chanting “F— Bully Ray!” when Moxley started his match with Homicide at Sunday’s The WRLD on GCW pay-per-view, and on the latest episode of her Throwing Down podcast Paquette addressed the situation further.

“I hate even having to talk about this because it’s stupid and annoying,” Paquette said. “I don’t even want to pay it any more attention. The whole thing with Bully Ray, I saw it all over my Twitter and was like, ‘do I even want to address this?’ It’s that thing with, people can talk s— about me all day long and whatever, it’s fine. You talk s— about my husband, my family, that become more personal to me and bothers me more. It also bothers me because Bully is somebody who I’ve always really enjoyed and had a good relationship with him, despite other people not having a good relationship with him or him having burned bridges other places and leaving a bad taste in other people’s mouths. I’ve never had that situation with him. To be on the receiving end of it, sucks. I have not talked to him since this has all gone down. He certainly has my phone number and my husband’s phone number. He was at Northeast Wrestling over the weekend with [Moxley]. It sucks.”

“There could not be a more bulls—, trash take, than that. He took time off to take care of himself. Him being there and having longevity in this business is plenty. The guy put his body through the ring with the job that he does and the style of wrestling he works. He loves wrestling and loves this business. For Bully to think he also needs to apologize on top of that…my first reaction to it was like, I thought it was some shock jock s— where he doesn’t actually think that. There’s no way he actually believes that Jon needs to apologize for taking time off to better himself. Three months is also nothing, in the scope of what wrestling is and the scope of his life. Three months is nothing. For him to go and do the things he needed to do for himself and our family and our daughter, that’s for us and not anybody else. I could not be more proud of him for doing that, in a business that is notorious with addiction issues, we’ve seen the untimely passing of so many wrestlers, it’s been a thing that has affected the business for a long time and it’s a stigma that comes with the business. The fact that Jon is one of those guys, in the spot that he’s in and he’s going against the grain and doing the things he needs to do speaks volumes to the fans. Not just the fans, but people inside the business, the boys and girls in the back, who might be going through a similar thing. It happens to so many people and is unfortunately so common. He went and did what he had to do. No apologies necessary,” she continued. “I don’t need Bully to apologize for it. I assure you, Jon couldn’t give a s—.”

Miesha Tate then asked if Ray’s comment were leading to some sort of storyline between himself and Moxley. Paquette quickly shut that down, saying, “There’s no payoff. This isn’t an angle. There is no payoff with a match or anything like that. It’s just a s—ty take. He’s just being a s—head.”

h/t Fightful