Jon Moxley Cuts First Promo on AEW Dynamite After Returning From Rehab

Jon Moxley opened this week’s AEW Dynamite with a promo addressing his time away from wrestling after checking himself into an alcohol treatment program. He explained that months ago he had a dream while on a plane where he was confronted by a black cloud-like demon telling him that all of the good things in his life he didn’t earn and that he wouldn’t get away with keeping it all. He then said there were plenty of people in the world who are probably ready to write him off, but that he’s back and has never felt more free.

“I don’t run from demons, I just beat the s— out of them,” Moxley said before adding that he would be going on a pilgrimage around the world and openly challenged anyone to try and face him.

“These days, all I drink is blood,” he said to conclude the promo before marching his way back through the crowd.

Moxley chose to enter rehab after the first round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, where he seemed to be teasing a heel turn (any signs of that were gone from the promo). AEW president Tony Khan initially broke the news about Mox’s decision and provided a few updates in the months that followed.

“Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program,” Khan wrote in a series of tweets. “Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. Jon is making a very brave choice to get help, and we’re embracing his choice and supporting him however we can. I’m proud to call Jon a friend, and like many of you, I’m also a fan of Mox and look forward to a time in the future when he is eventually ready to return to the ring. Until then, thank you for supporting Jon and respecting his privacy at this time.”

The former AEW and WWE Champion will make his in-ring return this weekend at Game Change Wrestling’s The WRLD on GCW pay-per-view, where he’ll defend the GCW World Championship against Homicide inside New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom.