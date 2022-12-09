WWE Report Reveals Latest Update on Cody Rhodes and WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes is still recovering from a torn pectoral muscle injury he suffered earlier this year, but that doesn't mean he's not already back in the mix and working toward WrestleMania. A new report from Fightful Select states that WWE filmed a commercial on Thursday in Los Angeles, which is where 2023's WrestleMania will take place. The commercial is said to have featured Rhodes (or someone dressed just like him) as well as The Miz, and they were locking up on a Los Angeles bridge. As for Rhodes returning, WWE expected Rhodes to be back in time for WrestleMania, and sources say that was never really in doubt.

The report also states that Maryse was supposed to be in attendance, though it's said that they aren't sure if she was supposed to be involved in the commercial or just expected to be on the set. Triple H also posted a photo with Bad Bunny, and both were in town too, though it isn't said if they were shooting any commercials or other promo for WrestleMania.

Rhodes previously gave an update on his injury, citing how painful the physical therapy can be. On Twitter, he wrote "How's pt going? It's fn' awful. Everyday we dig into the muscle, then I scream, half the time I spot a tear flowing. It's a near impossible task getting a bodypart that had been shredded to 100%...or Hell even 90%. But on the worst of days, I have the best reason to not tap out."

He also spoke of the recovery in an interview with TMZ, saying that he hadn't been given a timeframe for a return and also adding that it was probably because he would try to beat it. "I was told I've got the strength of an 11-year-old," Rhodes said. "But I was pretty strong at 11, so. Hopefully soon...You know what, they haven't really given me one because they know I'm stupid, and I'd try to test it. I got in my mind where I want to be, and I think a lot of fans have in their mind where I'd like to be. And that's hopefully where it's at."

Rhodes is expected to be in the main mix when he does return, and many are looking for a potential confrontation with Roman Reigns to be one of the big matches of 2023, but we'll just have to wait and see how things play out.

What do you want to see Rhodes do when he gets back? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!