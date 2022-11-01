Cody Rhodes Describes How Painful His Physical Therapy Is

Cody Rhodes has been out of action since June with a torn pec he suffered while training for his match with Seth Rollins at WWE's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Rhodes popped up on Twitter on Tuesday to share photos and videos of himself trick-or-treating with his daughter, Liberty, and talked about how she's been his motivation to push through painful physical therapy. He wrote, "'How's pt going?' It's fn' awful. Everyday we dig into the muscle, then I scream, half the time I spot a tear flowing. It's a near impossible task getting a bodypart that had been shredded to 100%...or Hell even 90%. But on the worst of days...I have the best reason to not tap out."

Rhodes' return date when his injury was announced was marked for some time in early 2023, leading to speculation that he'll be a surprise entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble in January. In his handful of public appearances post-surgery, Rhodes has remained coy about his return timetable.

When is Cody Rhodes Returning From Injury?

"I was told I've got the strength of an 11-year-old," Rhodes told TMZ in September. "But I was pretty strong at 11, so. Hopefully soon...You know what, they haven't really given me one because they know I'm stupid, and I'd try to test it. I got in my mind where I want to be, and I think a lot of fans have in their mind where I'd like to be. And that's hopefully where it's at."

Rhodes made it clear upon his return to WWE that his No. 1 goal is to finally win the WWE Championship and honor his father's legacy. "The American Nightmare" spent his first few months back feuding with Seth Rollins, going 3-0 in pay-per-view matches against "The Visionary."

Why Did Cody Rhodes Leave AEW?

Rhodes departed from AEW, the company he helped create and was an Executive Vice President of on top being one of its top stars, back in February. He has declined to say outright what the reason was, but he recently shot down that the reason was either The Elite or CM Punk.

"I didn't leave because of the Bucks/Kenny," Rhodes tweeted last week. "I'm forever bonded to those men over what we created and I remain very proud of it, and I didn't leave because of/or have issues with Punk. We got along. Not money, not booking, just a personal issue and my wanting to go for the big one."