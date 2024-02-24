Report: WWE's Bronson Reed Was Set To Have Huge Involvement at the Elimination Chamber

Many were surprised when the Australian-born Bronson Reed was omitted from WWE's Elimination Chamber PLE all together. Several other Aussie talents including Grayson Waller, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, Indi Hartwell, and Nia Jax were all part of the show so why wasn't he? Well, as it turns out Reed's wife gave birthday to their child early and so he was left off of the match card.

Reed took to his X account (formerly Twitter) this morning to explain to fans exactly why he wasn't there. "FULL DISCLOSURE: Originally, I was set to be at #WWEChamber. It would have been an incredible moment," Reed wrote. "Unfortunately, plans changed. But everything happens for a reason. My wife and I have had our baby early, I was supposed to miss the PLE to make sure I'm here for my family. Thank you for all your support. To all my friends and family who have reached out. To @TripleH for guiding me."

Triple H would then show a sign of support for the new father, admitting that he's "proud" of him not just for his work, but the journey he's about to embark on as a father. "Congratulations @BRONSONISHERE. Family is everything and fatherhood is amazing" Triple H responded. "I am proud of you for not only your work, but for the journey you're now embarking on. Enjoy every moment. You're exactly where you needed to be!"

Fightful Select is now reporting that prior to the unpredictable circumstance, Reed was supposed to wrestle the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for the championship. There were hints in him promos on WWE Raw where he hinted that he would be going after a champion that wouldn't see it coming but the plans were axed when Rollins injured his knee in a match with Kinder Mahal on Raw. Since, he's been rehabbing his injury so that he's cleared when it comes time for his match against the men's Elimination Chamber winner Drew McIntyre come WrestleMania 40. Reed returned to WWE last January and pretty quickly after his return he qualified for the United States Championship Elimination Chamber match. Though he wouldn't win as Austin Theory would instead retain, his sized and his ability has made him a spectacle within the WWE.

Instead of Rollins wrestling on the show, he took part in the Grayson Waller Effect with Cody Rhodes ahead of the men's Chamber match. He revealed that he's days away from being cleared while Rhodes noted that he wants a piece of The Rock. Once again, Rollins notes that he won't be able to do it alone and offers to fight alongside him. Previously, Rollins referred to himself as Rhodes' "Shield."

Comicbook.com wishes Reed and his family the best.