Tama Tonga Joins The Bloodline in WWE Debut on SmackDown

The Bloodline took a major loss at WrestleMania 40, as Cody Rhodes finally dethroned Roman Reigns as the WWE Champion. Rhodes had some help in making that happen of course, with John Cena and The Undertaker lending a hand to even the odds, and it would end with The Bloodline no longer holding Championship gold by the end. The first step to retribution started on tonight's SmackDown for the faction, and that meant some change was needed. Solo Sikoa led the charge on that by not just attacking Jimmy Uso and kicking him out of the group, but bringing a new member to the faction, which would end up being free agent signing Tama Tonga.

Paul Heyman would address the loss at WrestleMania 40, saying that they weren't making excuses, and that Roman's focus on Seth Rollins would end up costing him the Championship. A new era was about to begin though, but before Heyman could get anything else out, Sikoa took the microphone from Heyman and had some thoughts to share of his own.

Sikoa echoed Heyman's words from earlier in the night, saying that losses had consequences. He asked Heyman if that was the case and Heyman agreed, which led to Sikoa saying that if that was true, that meant there needed to be change. He glared at JImmy and Jimmy fought back, but then Sikoa hugged him.

Unfortunately, that was the last good thing that happened for Jimmy, as a hooded figure jumped in the ring and attacked Jimmy right after. The hooded figure continued to attack and stomp on Jimmy for a minute and then stood up and pulled the hoodie down to reveal his identity, and it was the heavily rumored free agent Tama Tonga. Heyman looked shocked at everything that was happening, and he didn't love what would happen next either.

Sikoa put a chair around Jimmy's neck and then told him "I love you" before charging up and slamming him into the turnbuckle. Tonga held up the 1 and then Sikoa went over to Heyman, who cowered in fear in the corner. Sikoa pulled him over to join them, but when Heyman went to call Reigns, Sikoa knocked the phone out of his hand and stomped on it.

Sikoa seems to be teeing up to take control of his faction, and Heyman has made it clear that this isn't what Reigns had in mind. We'll have to wait and see what the Tribal Chief has to say about all this when he does make his return to TV, and this also isn't the only rumored Bloodline addition happening, so things are only going to get more interesting.

