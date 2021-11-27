WWE Reveals When Edge Will Return to Raw

Last night WWE revealed that fans can expect to see Brock Lesnar back on WWE television on next week’s SmackDown, but now they’ve revealed that another fan-favorite is headed back to television as well. WWE announced that the Rated-R superstar will return to Raw next week, which will be his first appearance since the WWE Draft. The last time we saw Edge he was defeating Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel after calling on his Brood days for some nostalgic fun, so it remains to. beseen who his next opponent will be. That said, we also got two matches announced for next week’s Raw.

Edge’s old sparring partner Rollins will be taking on The Prince Finn Balor, continuing their feud. Meanwhile, WWE Champion Big E will be taking on Kevin Owens after Owens ended up in the mix during Big E’s match last week. You can see the official post below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Monday on #WWERaw!

🤘@EdgeRatedR returns to the red brand

👊 @FinnBalor battles @WWERollins

💥 @WWEBigE and @FightOwensFight collide”

In a previous interview, Edge was asked when he would return to WWE TV. “I just wait for the next call when they [WWE] need me and then I show up and try and figure out what the next story is,” Edge said.

Edge also revealed he wasn’t exactly on board right away with traveling to Saudia Arabia for Crown Jewel, but is happy he ultimately decided to go.

“…they asked me about kind of blowing off the entire story in Saudi Arabia, I wasn’t too keen on going, I’ll be perfectly honest. But then as we talked and they said, ‘We need it there,’ I said, ‘Okay. Well let’s get [Jessika Carr to] ref there’ and not knowing how that – if we’d even be able to but I just love the idea of a woman being in control of two men in that country, and if it flew over a lot of heads, whatever but, for me, I can come back to my girls and tell them one day, ‘I went over there but, I think we did something pretty cool’ and again, she was just right there for everything, just not in any way overwhelmed by the moment, just stood up to the challenge. It was really cool to see,” Edge said.