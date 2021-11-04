Edge on When He’ll Be Back on WWE TV Again

Edge was last seen on WWE programming at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view late last month, putting on a Match of the Year contender inside Hell in a Cell against Seth Rollins. But even though the WWE Hall of Famer won and was moved over to Raw the following week due to the results of the 2021 WWE Draft, he’s yet to appear on the Red Brand. He was on the Kids on the Escalator podcast this week and addressed that, saying (h/t POST Wrestling), “I just wait for the next call when they [WWE] need me and then I show up and try and figure out what the next story is.”

He also addressed his hesitancy to travel over to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel — “…they asked me about kind of blowing off the entire story in Saudi Arabia, I wasn’t too keen on going, I’ll be perfectly honest. But then as we talked and they said, ‘We need it there,’ I said, ‘Okay. Well let’s get [Jessika Carr to] ref there’ and not knowing how that — if we’d even be able to but I just love the idea of a woman being in control of two men in that country, and if it flew over a lot of heads, whatever but, for me, I can come back to my girls and tell them one day, ‘I went over there but, I think we did something pretty cool’ and again, she was just right there for everything, just not in any way overwhelmed by the moment, just stood up to the challenge. It was really cool to see.”

Since returning from his tricep injury he suffered at Backlash 2020, the 11-time former world champion has competed in nine matches including the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble (which he won from No. 1), the WrestleMania 37 main event and the main event of Money in the Bank against Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

What do you want to see Edge do next? Should he try to go for a 12th world championship reign again by stepping up to face Big E soon? Let us know in the comments below! WWE returns to pay-per-view on Nov. 21 with the Survivor Series pay-per-view, headlined by the WWE Champion taking on the Universal Champion in a non-title bout.