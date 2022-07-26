WWE Celebrates Rey Mysterio's 20th Anniversary With New Championship Title

WWE is celebrating Rey Mysterio 20th Anniversary with a special new championship title! WWE Monday Night Raw this week is honoring Mysterio's long and storied career with a special celebration inside of Madison Square Garden, and while at the time of this writing we have yet to see what it actually turns out to be, WWE themselves have already gone the extra mile. Rey Mysterio might not currently be holding a championship title on the main show right now, but now fans can enjoy the WWE superstar in a whole new way as he's gotten his own championship title replica belt to celebrate his major milestone.

The WWE shop is now selling this new "Rey Mysterio 20th Anniversary Signature Series Championship Replica Title Belt" as part of a special event to help honor the superstar's long and storied career. It will run interested fans upwards of $499 USD, and features some very distinct design themes that honor Mysterio's Mexican roots. It's certainly a title that looks much different than anything else in the WWE shop right now, and you can check it out below as spotted by @WrestleOps on Twitter:

WWE have released a brand new Rey Mysterio 20 year anniversary championship title.



And I love it 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ggcnaSPUQe — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) July 25, 2022

Rey Mysterio is celebrating 20 years of working in the WWE, but it's currently unclear as to where the Superstar will be heading in the future. Right now the Mysterios are wrapped in a back and forth with Finn Balor and Damien Priest of Judgment Day, and the evil duo is trying to recruit Dominik Mysterio to their cause. This could end up being what separates the former father and son tag team champions, but it could also make them much stronger as a pair at the end of it all. It could really go either way, and that's why all eyes are on seeing how it continues to develop.

As of right now, Rey Mysterio is also nowhere near the top of the scene for either Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown. This could easily change over the coming months and years, but until then at least Mysterio has this super cool 20th Anniversary title to help cement the impressive milestone from his very long career. He's not showing signs of slowing down any time soon either, and thus there's lots of potential still left to explore.

What do you think of Rey Mysterio's new 20th Anniversary championship? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!