Rey Mysterio: Dominik Mysterio Will Someday Be a Better Wrestler Than Me

Rey Mysterio has been working alongside his son, Dominik Mysterio, as a tag team for well over a year now. But in various interviews, the former WWE Champion has talked about his hopes for his son’s career as a singles wrestler. In a new interview with TMZ Sports this week, the Lucha Libre legend went so far as to claim Dominik will someday be a better wrestler than him.

“I’ve told my son from the beginning, you’re gonna be better than your old man and I keep saying this over and over and over to him,” Mysterio said. “I can’t wait for the day for him to become his own man, although in a way he already is and for me it’s hard as a father to kind of let him go and fly on his own, but I truly believe in my heart, and I don’t just say this so he can stamp it in his head, but he’s gonna be better than his old man.”

Mysterio also spoke with Bleacher Report this week and was once again asked about the possibility of his tag team with Dominik getting split up. He has stated in numerous interviews multiple times that he doesn’t want to feud with his son, even as WWE has continued to tease a split between the two during their feud with Sami Zayn.

“That was definitely up to destiny,” Mysterio said regarding the 2021 Draft keeping the pair together. “We did talk about [the possibility of being split up]. I said, ‘If we eventually get split up, then it was meant to be. You go your way, I’ll go mine.’ At the same time, it would’ve given my son some independence to grow on his own. Pretty much the story we were telling right before we got drafted to Raw. It was in the back of our minds, but it wasn’t anything we were worrying about. If anything, it probably would have been good. It’s a change.”

