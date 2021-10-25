WWE Announces 2022 Pay-Per-View Schedule, Confirms Plans for WrestleMania 38

WWE officially released its pay-per-view schedule for 2022 on Monday, confirming that WrestleMania 38 will be a two-night event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Dallas), Texas on April 2-3. The rest of the year’s lineup includes Day 1, the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 38, SummerSlam and Survivor Series. Several additional shows were announced but their show names were not confirmed and annual staples like Fastlane, Elimination Chamber and Hell in a Cell were not mentioned. It was also confirmed that WWE will hold events in February and October, though the dates and locations have not been ironed out.

It’s also that there’s no inclusion of WWE’s annual Saudi Arabia shows (yet) nor the reported United Kingdom stadium show that was mentioned in several recent reports. Stay tuned for more details on WWE’s schedule as they become available!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official list, including dates and locations, reads as follows:

Saturday, Jan. 1: Day 1 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta

Saturday, Jan. 29: Royal Rumble at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis

Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3: WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas

Sunday, May 8: Pay-per-view at Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I.

Sunday, June 5: Pay-Per-View at Allstate Arena in Chicago

Saturday, July 2: Money In The Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Saturday, July 30: SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville

Saturday, Sept. 3 or Sunday, Sept. 4: Pay-Per-View at TBD location

Saturday, Nov. 26: Survivor Series at TD Garden in Boston

“Since returning to live events this past July, our fans have graciously expressed a tremendous appetite to attend WWE shows. As they begin to make plans for next year, we wanted to make sure that the 2022 schedule and locations of our pay-per-views were made available to them,” WWE president Nick Khan said in the release.

WWE has been running WrestleMania as a two-night event ever since WrestleMania 36 was shunted inside the WWE Performance Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Next year’s Mania will mark the first time the “Grandaddy of the All” will be able to run at full capacity while running back-to-back nights.

“I think it was much more enjoyable than the 8 hour extravaganza. I think at some point that’s probably what it should be,” Triple H explained on an episode of After The Bell back in April 2020, supporting the idea of WrestleMania remaining a two-night show. “It’s just become so big…it started out as a concert that ended up being a festival, and it’s this week-long thing. Thursday would have been Hall of Fame. Friday was SmackDown. Saturday was going to be TakeOver. Sunday would’ve been WrestleMania. Monday would’ve been Raw.

“It’s a week-long festival, and I think that big main stage attraction needs to be those two nights…that’s a major shift and that doesn’t come easy,” he added.