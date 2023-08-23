WWE: Rey Mysterio’s Recent Injury Explained

Rey Mysterio’s match with Santos Escobar on the July 28 episode of Friday Night SmackDown ended in bizarre fashion as athletic trainers declared Mysterio was unable to continue following a commercial break. Escobar was reportedly always supposed to win that match and Mysterio would wind up winning the United States Championship from Austin Theory when he returned to action a mere two weeks later. But the circumstances surrounding Mysterio’s injury remained a mystery up until this week when Escobar broke down what happened in a new interview with The Ten Count.

“The show that you got was the show that it was going to be. I believe that it is important to present a good show and I believe that was the case that night. Rey and I went hard, that’s what we agreed upon. We have a long relationship, we have a bond. When you have that, you go hard. That’s what happens when you go hard. He had a small, mild concussion, but he came back and you know what happened,” Escobar explained (h/t Fightful).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mysterio will face Grayson Waller in a non-title match this week. Did his title win wind up setting the stage for a rift between himself and Escobar? How long will Rey’s title reign last? Tell us your predictions down in the comments!

Rey Mysterio Willing to Take the NXT North American Championship From His Son

On top of winning the US title, Mysterio also expressed an interest in the NXT North American Championship should the opportunity ever arise. That’s because the title is currently held by his estranged son, Dominik Mysterio, who won it and has since defended it multiple times thanks to outside interference by The Judgement Day.

“The fact that he’s succeeding and becoming his own person, he’s already his own person. You don’t know how many times I would have loved to call him up and say, ‘Congratulations, son, you’re really killing it.’ But it hurts,” Rey recently said on The Bump. “Unfortunately, I can’t do it, and that really hurts. I wish things would be different. But as a father, despite our differences. I’m extremely proud of what he’s doing and what he’s conquering. He just better not step in the ring with me because I will take that North American Title.”

WWE Payback 2023 Card