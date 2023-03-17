WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One Main Event Reportedly Revealed

While WWE has long claimed to have multiple WrestleMania main events, that sentiment has actually rang true in the past couple of years. WrestleMania officially expanded to a two-night event in 2020 and has remained that way since, with WWE splitting their Showcase of the Immortals card over the course of a Saturday and a Sunday. This has given the super show some room to breathe, as past one-night iterations of the event have been as long as seven hours. More importantly, the WrestleMania expansion has allowed featured talent the opportunity to compete in more marquee positions, as there is now two true headlining WrestleMania matches per year.

The WWE WrestleMania 39 Night Two main event has been locked in for months now, as men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will change Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the top spot. The structure of the Night One card has remained up in the air, as multiple title bouts have reason to claim that elusive main event slot.

According to the Wrestling Observer, women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will headline WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One. This would be the third time that a women's match has main-evented a WrestleMania. WWE WrestleMania 35 featured Flair, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey in that spot while WWE WrestleMania 37 Night One pitted Sasha Banks against Bianca Belair in the main event.

There has been some pushback on this report, as many have clamored for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to get that spot. The storyline between The Bloodline, Zayn and Owens has been brewing for almost a full year, and their segments regularly close Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown. The Wrestling Observer added that "political reasons" are preventing the tag bout from getting the main event spot.

If these plans move forward, Flair would become the first woman to have multiple WrestleMania main events to her name. Ripley would become the first Australian to main event a Mania.

WWE WrestleMania 39 goes down on April 1st and April 2nd.