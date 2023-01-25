WWE: Ric Flair Apologizes to Becky Lynch

Ric Flair and Becky Lynch haven't always seen eye to eye when it comes to the world of professional wrestling, as the two WWE superstars have had some major back-and-forths in their respective careers. One of the many arguments that the two had, not related to Lynch's rivalry with Ric's daughter Charlotte, was the use of the moniker "The Man", in which both professional wrestlers had a war of words when it came to who should hold the title. Shockingly, it would seem that Flair has apologized, giving Lynch the go-ahead to be "The Man".

Ric Flair spoke as a part of his podcast, ironically enough called "To Be The Man" when it came to his recent apology to Becky Lynch, which took place at WWE's Raw XXX:

"I apologized to Becky Lynch. I walked up to her and said, 'May I speak with you for a minute?' I just said I'm sorry this ever got to where it is' I went over and shook Seth Rollins' hands and I said, 'I'm gonna apologize to your wife.' I've just decided that it all came with the documentary. Sometimes you get so wrapped up in things that you just forget and you get so wrapped up in things that you just forget, and you say it so many times for so many years. But 'The Man' trademark, the whole thing was decided by someone besides she and I. It's not that as much as the money that was involved in it, which the company reaps the better part of it anyway. Then I saw her with her child, and I thought, 'God, this will be Ashley someday, and Megan now with Morgan.' It's not worth it."

Flair even went one step further, completely giving up the title of "The Man" while also chatting about his recent celebration with other all-timer wrestlers in World Wrestling Entertainment's roster:

"I am not 'The Man' anymore. 'The Man' is whoever the people think is. Basically, we've turned it over to social media to decide who 'The Man' is. Does that make sense? It could be Tom Brady, who's still playing. It could be Aaron Rodgers in football. It could be LeBron, who I still think is the man in basketball. I will be in some people's mind 'The Man' forever, but you gotta remember, I'm sitting there with 'Taker and Shawn, and I'm 20 years older than those guys. I'm there on Raw, lucky enough to celebrate that moment and that time with these guys that grew up on me. Then I introduced my daughter and called her what she is, the greatest women's champion in the history of WWE, and in my estimation, the best worker in the company. But that's just how I feel personally."

Via Fightful